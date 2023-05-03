News & Insights

China says claims of officials 'coercing' Canadian congressman, relatives false

May 03, 2023 — 07:59 pm EDT

BEIJING, May 4 (Reuters) - China's Toronto consulate-general said on Thursday that a report of consular officers "coercing" a Canadian lawmaker and his family have "no factual basis and is purely baseless", adding that Canadian media and politicians have ulterior motives.

"We express strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to this," the consulate-general spokesperson said in a statement.

