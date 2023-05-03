China says claims of officials 'coercing' Canadian congressman, relatives false

BEIJING, May 4 (Reuters) - China's Toronto consulate-general said on Thursday that a report of consular officers "coercing" a Canadian lawmaker and his family have "no factual basis and is purely baseless", adding that Canadian media and politicians have ulterior motives.

"We express strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to this," the consulate-general spokesperson said in a statement.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @livinglizly;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.