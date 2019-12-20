US Markets

China says Canada's attempt to link U.S. trade matter with other issues doomed to fail

Huizhong Wu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

China's foreign ministry said on Friday Canada's attempt to link Sino-U.S. trade matters with other issues is doomed to fail.

Geng Shuang, spokesman at the ministry, made the comment at a regular media briefing when asked about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest remarks on China-U.S. trade talks.

Trudeau said on Thursday that the U.S. government should not finalise a trade deal with China unless the pact also secured the release of two Canadians detained by Beijing.

