China says Canada is an accomplice of U.S. in Huawei case

BEIJING, May 29 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Friday that Canada is an accomplice to the U.S. government's efforts to bring down Chinese tech giant Huawei HWT.UL and said Canada should immediate release Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Meng has been under house arrest in Canada and trying to avoid extradition to the United States.

