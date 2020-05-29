US Markets

China says Canada is an accomplice of U.S. in Huawei case

Yew Lun Tian Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER GAUTHIER

China's foreign ministry said on Friday that Canada is an accomplice to the U.S. government's efforts to bring down Chinese tech giant Huawei [HWT.UL] and said Canada should immediate release Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Meng has been under house arrest in Canada and trying to avoid extradition to the United States.

