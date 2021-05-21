China says ByteDance, Baidu, Microsoft improperly collected user data

BEIJING, May 21 (Reuters) - China's internet watchdog said on Friday that companies including ByteDance, Baidu 9888.HK and Kuaishou 1024.HK had improperly collected user data.

China Cyberspace Administration also named American tech giant Microsoft MSFT.O and its two products Bing and LinkedIn in a statement.

