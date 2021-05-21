US Markets
China says ByteDance, Baidu, Microsoft improperly collected user data

Yingzhi Yang Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
BEIJING, May 21 (Reuters) - China's internet watchdog said on Friday that companies including ByteDance, Baidu 9888.HK and Kuaishou 1024.HK had improperly collected user data.

China Cyberspace Administration also named American tech giant Microsoft MSFT.O and its two products Bing and LinkedIn in a statement.

