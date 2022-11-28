China says BBC reporter did not identify himself as a journalist

November 28, 2022 — 02:23 am EST

Written by Martin Pollard for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Monday that a BBC reporter did not identify himself as a journalist, after the BBC said he was detained by police during protest coverage in Shanghai.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said they had noted the BBC statement about the incident, but it did not reflect what had happened.

(Reporting by Martin Pollard; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

