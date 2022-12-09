China, Saudi Arabia affirm importance of stable global oil market

DUBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed the significance of a stable oilglobal marketand the Saudi role in that, a joint statement said on Friday, following Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the gulf kingdom.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @RihamKousa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.