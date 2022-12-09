US Markets

China, Saudi Arabia affirm importance of stable global oil market

Credit: REUTERS/SAUDI PRESS AGENCY

December 09, 2022 — 01:53 am EST

Written by Riham Alkousaa and Ahmad Ghaddar for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed the significance of a stable oilglobal marketand the Saudi role in that, a joint statement said on Friday, following Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the gulf kingdom.

