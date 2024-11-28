China Sandi Holdings Announces Registrar Change for 2025

China Sandi Holdings Ltd. (HK:0910) has released an update.

China Sandi Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in its Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office, effective January 1, 2025, with Tricor Investor Services Limited taking over these responsibilities. This move requires all share transfer applications to be directed to Tricor from the start of the new year. Investors should also note that uncollected share certificates by the end of December 2024 will be available from January 2, 2025, at the new registrar office.

