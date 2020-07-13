US Markets

China sanctions U.S. officials, including Rubio, over Uighurs issue

Contributor
Yew Lun Tian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

China announced on Monday sanctions against U.S. officials and entities, including Republican Senator Marco Rubio, in retaliation for Washington's sanctions against senior Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur Muslim minority.

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China announced on Monday sanctions against U.S. officials and entities, including Republican Senator Marco Rubio, in retaliation for Washington's sanctions against senior Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur Muslim minority.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying disclosed the sanctions during a daily briefing.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular