China sanctions seven Taiwanese officials for supporting Taiwan independence -Xinhua

Credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

BEIJING, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China has sanctioned seven Taiwanese officials for supporting Taiwan independence, its state media reported on Tuesday.

State news agency Xinhua said among those sanctioned by China's Taiwan Affairs Office are Hsiao Bi-khim, the de facto Taiwan ambassador to Washington, and Wellington Koo, Secretary-General of Taiwan's National Security Council.

