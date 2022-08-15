China sanctions seven Taiwanese officials for supporting Taiwan independence -Xinhua
BEIJING, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China has sanctioned seven Taiwanese officials for supporting Taiwan independence, its state media reported on Tuesday.
State news agency Xinhua said among those sanctioned by China's Taiwan Affairs Office are Hsiao Bi-khim, the de facto Taiwan ambassador to Washington, and Wellington Koo, Secretary-General of Taiwan's National Security Council.
(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
((LunTian.Yew@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Walmart held talks on streaming deal with Disney, Comcast and Paramount- NYT
- Disney tops Netflix in streaming subscribers, raises prices for ad-free options
- U.S. says China used Pelosi's Taiwan visit as pretext to alter status quo
- Palestinian rockets reach west of Jerusalem on third day of Gaza fighting