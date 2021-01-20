US Markets

China sanctions Pompeo and other Trump administration officials

Contributor
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China has imposed sanctions on 28 U.S. indivduals including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over "crazy actions that have gravely interfered in China's internal affairs", its foreign ministry said in the early hours of Thursday, Beijing time.

"These individuals and their immediate family members are prohibited from entering the mainland of China, Hong Kong and Macao. They and companies and institutions associated with them are also restricted from doing business with China," the ministry said in a statement.

