China Ruyi Holdings Schedules AGM for Key Decisions

China Ruyi Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), set to take place on June 18, 2024, at Lee Garden One in Hong Kong. The agenda includes adopting the audited financial statements for 2023, re-electing executive directors and an independent non-executive director, and authorizing the board to set director remuneration and re-appoint auditors. Additionally, the company will seek approval to allot shares and securities, with the potential to issue a maximum of 20% of its total shares during the relevant period leading up to the next AGM.

