China Ruyi Holdings Plans Bye-law Revision

May 24, 2024 — 10:37 am EDT

China Ruyi Holdings Limited (HK:0136) has released an update.

China Ruyi Holdings Limited has announced its intention to update its bye-laws, aligning them with recent Listing Rules changes, and the latest paperless and electronic communication practices. The proposed new bye-laws require shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, with detailed information and meeting notifications to be sent to shareholders shortly.

