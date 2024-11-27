News & Insights

China Ruyi Holdings Delays Shareholder Circular Dispatch

November 27, 2024 — 03:42 am EST

China Ruyi Holdings Limited (HK:0136) has released an update.

China Ruyi Holdings Limited has announced a delay in sending out a circular to its shareholders, originally scheduled for November 28, 2024. The circular, which includes important financial details and recommendations, is now expected to be dispatched by November 29, 2024. This delay is due to the need for additional time to finalize certain information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

