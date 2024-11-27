China Ruyi Holdings Delays Shareholder Circular Dispatch

China Ruyi Holdings Limited (HK:0136) has released an update.

China Ruyi Holdings Limited has announced a delay in sending out a circular to its shareholders, originally scheduled for November 28, 2024. The circular, which includes important financial details and recommendations, is now expected to be dispatched by November 29, 2024. This delay is due to the need for additional time to finalize certain information.

