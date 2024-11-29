China Ruyi to Hold Special Meeting on Financial Plans

China Ruyi Holdings Limited (HK:0136) has released an update.

China Ruyi Holdings Limited has announced a special general meeting scheduled for December 18, 2024, to vote on the approval of revised receivable annual caps for 2024 and 2025. Shareholders have the opportunity to appoint proxies or attend in person to cast their votes. This meeting is a significant event for investors tracking the company’s financial strategies and future growth prospects.

