China Rongzhong to Review Interim Results and Dividends

China Rongzhong Financial Holdings Company Limited has scheduled a board meeting for November 27, 2024, to review and potentially approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year. The board will also consider recommending an interim dividend. Investors in the financial market may want to keep an eye on the outcomes of this meeting.

