China Rongzhong Reports Interim Loss Amid Rising Costs

November 27, 2024 — 08:15 am EST

China Rongzhong Financial Holdings Company Limited (HK:3963) has released an update.

China Rongzhong Financial Holdings reported an unaudited interim loss of HK$3,438,000 for the six months ending September 30, 2024, compared to a profit of HK$1,293,000 in the same period last year. Despite a revenue of HK$41,304,000, the company faced increased expenses and losses, affecting its overall financial performance. Investors are keenly watching how the company plans to navigate these challenges in the coming months.

