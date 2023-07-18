News & Insights

China rolls over $600 mln loan to Pakistan

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

July 18, 2023 — 04:07 am EDT

Written by Asif Shahzad for Reuters ->

By Asif Shahzad

ISLAMABAD, July 18 (Reuters) - China has rolled over a $600 million loan to Pakistan, helping shore up the South Asian country's foreign exchange reserves on the back of an IMF deal, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday.

This was in addition to over $5 billion in loans that longtime ally China has rolled over for Pakistan in the last three months, Sharif said last week, helping Pakistan avert a default as negotiations to secure the IMF bailout dragged on.

Pakistan secured a last-gasp $3 billion IMF bailout on June 30, which later disbursed an initial upfront instalment of about $1.2 billion.

A further $3 billion of financial support from Saudi and the UAE after the IMF pact has helped steady the Pakistani economy, according to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Pakistan's central bank said on Tuesday the current account recorded a surplus of $334 million in June.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Shivam Patel and Christina Fincher)

((Sakshi.Dayal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.