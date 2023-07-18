China rolls over $600 mln loan to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, July 18 (Reuters) - China has rolled over a $600 million loan to Pakistan, helping increase the South Asian country's foreign exchange reserves, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday.

This was in addition to over $5 billion in loans that China has rolled over for Pakistan in the last three months, according to Pakistani authorities.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Shivam Patel)

((Sakshi.Dayal@thomsonreuters.com;))

