ISLAMABAD, March 31 (Reuters) - Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday that China has rolled over a $2 billion loan.

"I'm pleased to announce the Chinese rollover happened on 23 March," he told the parliament.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; editing by Jason Neely)

