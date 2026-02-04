China Risun Group (SEHK:1907) Price Target Decreased by 41.39% to 3.19

The average one-year price target for China Risun Group (SEHK:1907) has been revised to HK$3.19 / share. This is a decrease of 41.39% from the prior estimate of HK$5.45 dated December 21, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$3.16 to a high of HK$3.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.74% from the latest reported closing price of HK$2.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Risun Group. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 29.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1907 is 0.01%, an increase of 53.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.58% to 58,297K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,527K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,947K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,187K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,680K shares , representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1907 by 20.88% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 3,811K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 3,584K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

