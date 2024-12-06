News & Insights

China Risun Group Expands with Risun Research Acquisition

December 06, 2024 — 09:40 am EST

China Risun Group Ltd. (HK:1907) has released an update.

China Risun Group Ltd. has announced its acquisition of 100% equity interest in Risun Research from Xuyang Holding for RMB181 million, making it an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary. This strategic move, classified as a connected transaction, aims to consolidate Risun’s research capabilities while adhering to regulatory requirements. The acquisition will be funded through internal resources, enhancing China Risun’s operational synergy.

