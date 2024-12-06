China Risun Group Expands with Risun Research Acquisition

China Risun Group Ltd. (HK:1907) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Risun Group Ltd. has announced its acquisition of 100% equity interest in Risun Research from Xuyang Holding for RMB181 million, making it an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary. This strategic move, classified as a connected transaction, aims to consolidate Risun’s research capabilities while adhering to regulatory requirements. The acquisition will be funded through internal resources, enhancing China Risun’s operational synergy.

For further insights into HK:1907 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.