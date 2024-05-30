News & Insights

China Risun Group Declares Final Dividend

May 30, 2024 — 09:44 am EDT

China Risun Group Ltd. (HK:1907) has released an update.

China Risun Group Limited has announced the approval of a final dividend payment of RMB 0.012 per share for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, with payment to shareholders set for June 28, 2024. The dividend will be paid in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.1021. Shareholders must register their entitlement by June 11, 2024, to receive the dividend.

