China Risun Group Confirms Dividend and Resolutions

China Risun Group Ltd. (HK:1907) has released an update.

China Risun Group Limited has announced the successful passing of all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting held on May 30, 2024, including the approval of a final dividend payment. Shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favor of the board’s report, the audited financial statements, and the re-election of directors. The final dividend for the year ended December 31, 2023, has been set at RMB1.20 per share, payable in HKD.

