China ride-hailing group Didi aims for 100 mln trips a day globally by 2022 - CEO

Didi Chuxing, China's biggest ride-hailing firm which counts SoftBank as an investor, aims to complete 100 million orders a day and 800 million monthly active users globally by 2022, its chief executive Cheng Wei said.

Didi also aims to achieve an 8% penetration rate in China's mobility market, Cheng explained the company's three-year strategy as quoted in a company statement on Friday. Globally Didi is expanding its business in Japan, Australia and Latin America.

