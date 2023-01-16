US Markets

China ride giant Didi says to resume new user registration

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

January 16, 2023 — 02:05 am EST

Written by Yingzhi Yang and Julie Zhu for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 16 (Reuters) - China's ride hailing giant Didi Global said in a statement on Monday that it would be allowed to resume new user registration, after a more than year-long ban that curbed its growth.

It would take effective measures to ensure platform safety and data security, and safeguard national cyberspace security, Didi added in the statement.

