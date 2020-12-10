US Markets

China revokes visa exemptions for U.S. diplomat passport holders visiting Hong Kong, Macau

Yew Lun Tian Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

China is revoking visa exemption treatment for United States diplomat passport holders visiting Hong Kong and Macau, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a news conference in Beijing on Thursday.

BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China is revoking visa exemption treatment for United States diplomat passport holders visiting Hong Kong and Macau, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a news conference in Beijing on Thursday.

China will also implement reciprocal sanctions against some U.S. officials, members of Congress, personnel at non-governmental organisations, and their family members, over their actions on Hong Kong, Hua said.

When asked for the names of those sanctioned and when the sanctions would start, Hua did not elaborate.

The United States on Monday imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on 14 Chinese officials over their role in adopting a national security law for Hong Kong and Beijing's disqualification last month of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

