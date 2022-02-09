China revises draft rules on data security for industrial, telecoms sectors

Contributor
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published

China's industry ministry on Thursday published revisions to draft rules on data security for the country's industrial and telecommunications sectors.

SHANGHAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China's industry ministry on Thursday published revisions to draft rules on data security for the country's industrial and telecommunications sectors.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology first published the draft rules in September which are aimed at bolstering the country's new data security law.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More