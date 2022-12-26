China revises 2021 GDP growth up to 8.4% from 8.1%

December 26, 2022 — 10:24 pm EST

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China has revised its 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 8.4% year on year, up from 8.1% previously, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

China routinely revises its annual GDP data.

The size of the GDP was also revised to 114.92 trillion yuan ($16.51 trillion) from 114.37 trillion yuan, the statistics bureau said in a statement on its website.

