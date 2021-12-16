China revises 2020 GDP growth down slightly to 2.2% y/y - stats bureau

China has revised its 2020 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 2.2% year on year, down from 2.3% previously, according to a notice from the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

China often revises preliminary GDP statistics from previous periods.

