China revises 2020 GDP growth down slightly to 2.2% y/y - stats bureau

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China has revised its 2020 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 2.2% year on year, down from 2.3% previously, according to a notice from the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

China often revises preliminary GDP statistics from previous periods.

