China revises 2019 GDP growth lower to 6.0%

China's 2019 gross domestic product (GDP) has been revised down to 6.0% to 98.65 trillion yuan ($15.12 trillion), according to a statement from the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

The pre-revision 2019 GDP growth rate was 6.1%.

China routinely revises its annual GDP data.

($1 = 6.5229 Chinese yuan renminbi)

