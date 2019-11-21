China revises 2018 GDP up 2.1%, says will not significantly impact 2019 growth calculation

China's 2018 gross domestic product has been revised up by 2.1% to 91.93 trillion yuan ($13.08 trillion), according to a statement from the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

The changes will not have a significant influence on the calculation for the 2019 GDP growth rate, the statement said.

China routinely revises its annual GDP data.

($1 = 7.0283 Chinese yuan renminbi)

