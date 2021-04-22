China returns for French wheat with large new-crop sales - traders

Adds detail

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - Chinese buyers are thought to have booked at least half a million tonnes of new-crop French wheat for shipment between July and September, suggesting China will remain a major outlet for French exporters, traders said.

Some sources estimated the volume at 500,000 to 600,000 tonnes, or up to around 10 large panamax vessels, mainly for August. Others pegged total sales higher, at around 1 million tonnes, suggesting France could load up to about 15 panamaxes this summer.

The sales were thought to be the first confirmed deals to ship French wheat from the upcoming 2021 harvest to China.

China has emerged as a major buyer of French wheat in the past two years, with 1.6 million tonnes exported so far in the current 2020/21 season that ends on June 30, in line with the volume shipped over 2019/20. FRWHEAT/PORTS

As one of the few European origins accepted by China, French wheat has benefitted from trade tensions between Beijing and other suppliers like the United States and Canada, along with a push by China to replenish feed grain supplies.

The latest orders were expected to go partly to the Chinese milling industry, with some also expected to be used in animal feed in a sign of a shift towards wheat in Chinese feed rations amid tight corn supplies, traders said.

Traders said a large part of the sales of 2021 harvest French supplies were thought to have been made earlier this month, before a rally that has taken new-crop wheat futures on Euronext BL2U1 to contract highs. GRA/EU

However the sales may have been spread out over a longer period, explaining the absence of a significant rise in physical premiums in French export zones, some added. WHEAT/RTR

The reported sales of wheat follow forward deals to sell 2021 crop French barley to China. Traders have reported sales of least 1 million tonnes of new-crop barley since last November, adding to large French exports in the past year. FRBARLEY/PORTS

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Hallie Gu in Beijing; Editing by Gareth Jones and Jan Harvey)

