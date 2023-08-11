News & Insights

China retains forecasts for corn, soybean output, warns on peanut production

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

August 11, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by Qin Ningwei and Andrew Hayley for Reuters

By Qin Ningwei and Andrew Hayley

BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - China on Friday left its 2023/24 August corn and soybean output estimate unchanged despite flooding in the crops' key growing areas, but warned of an impact from heavy rain on peanut production.

The corn forecast remained at 282.34 million metric tons, while soybean was at 21.46 million metric tons, the Agriculture Ministry said in its monthly China Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE).

Though heavy rains caused relatively serious waterlogging in some low-lying corn fields, it also relieved a drought that had been affecting the crop, the ministry said.

The moisture for soybeans in key areas of northeastern China is close to, or even better than usual, and the impact of the floods is relatively small for the crop, according to the report.

Heavy rains have affected 258,000 hectares of the sown area in China's top grain producer Heilongjiang province as of Wednesday, almost 2% of the province's total sown acreage. (full report)

Heilongjiang produced 15.2% of China's corn and 43.8% of its soybeans in 2021, official data showed.

Floods also hit the northeastern province of Jilin, which produced 12% of the country's corn in 2021. The affected acreage there has not yet been disclosed.

Heavy rains also affected 319,700 hectares of farmland in Hebei, local officials revealed on Friday. The province produced 7.6% of the country's corn in 2021.

The report said peanut production needs to be further tracked and assessed, as the typhoons and heavy rains affected most of the oilseed's main growing areas.

The top four peanut regions in China are Henan in the centre of the country, Shandong in the north, Liaoning in the northeast and Guangdong in the south.

The ministry also cut the forecast for 2022/23 sugar imports to 3.8 million tons, as the import cost remains higher than the domestic spot price.

Key numbers from the CASDE report are below.

2021/2022

2022/23 August Estimate

2023/24 July Forecast

2023/24 August Forecast

Percentage change

Corn - crop year Oct-Sept

Planted acreage (mln hectares)

43.324

43.07

43.47

43.47

0.00%

Output (mln tonnes)

272.55

277.2

282.34

282.34

0.00%

Imports (mln tonnes)

21.89

18

17.5

17.5

0.00%

Consumption (mln tonnes)

287.7

290.51

293

293

0.00%

Exports (mln tonnes)

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.00%

Balance (mln tonnes)

6.74

4.68

6.83

6.83

0.00%

Soybean - crop year Oct-Sept

Planted acreage (mln hectares)

8.4

10.243

10.443

10.443

0.00%

Output (mln tonnes)

16.4

20.29

21.46

21.46

0.00%

Imports (mln tonnes)

91.6

95.2

94.22

94.22

0.00%

Consumption (mln tonnes)

107.97

112.87

114.14

114.14

0.00%

Exports (mln tonnes)

0.1

0.15

0.15

0.15

0.00%

Balance (mln tonnes)

-0.07

2.47

1.39

1.39

0.00%

Cotton - crop year Sept-Aug

Beginning stocks (mln tonnes)

7.6

7.13

7.13

7.13

0.00%

Planted acreage (mln hectares)

3.028

3

2.872

2.872

0.00%

Output (mln tonnes)

5.73

5.98

5.78

5.78

0.00%

Imports (mln tonnes)

1.73

1.45

1.85

1.85

0.00%

Consumption (mln tonnes)

7.9

7.4

7.71

7.69

-0.26%

Exports (mln tonnes)

0.03

0.03

0.01

0.03

200.00%

Ending Stocks (mln tonnes)

7.13

7.13

7.03

7.03

0.00%

Sugar - crop year Oct-Sept

Planted acreage (mln hectares)

1.263

1.362

1.34

1.34

0.00%

Cane

1.122

1.163

1.16

1.16

0.00%

Beet

0.141

0.199

0.18

0.18

0.00%

Output (mln tonnes)

9.56

8.96

10

10

0.00%

Cane sugar

8.7

7.88

8.9

8.9

0.00%

Beet sugar

0.86

1.08

1.1

1.1

0.00%

Imports (mln tonnes)

5.33

3.8

5

5

0.00%

Consumption (mln tonnes)

15.4

15.6

15.7

15.7

0.00%

Exports (mln tonnes)

0.16

0.18

0.14

0.14

0.00%

Balance (mln tonnes)

-0.67

-3.02

-0.84

-0.84

0.00%

Edible oils - crop year Oct-Sept

Output (mln tonnes)

27.52

30.09

29.7

29.7

0.00%

Soybean oil

15.94

17.7

17.71

16.02

-9.54%

Rapeseed

5.73

7.38

6.96

6.96

0.00%

Peanut oil

3.39

3.33

3.4

3.4

0.00%

Imports (mln tonnes)

5.78

8.63

8.43

8.43

0.00%

Palm oil

3.03

4.5

4.5

4.5

0.00%

Rapeseed

0.97

1.85

1.5

1.5

0.00%

Soybean oil

0.29

0.4

0.5

0.5

0.00%

Consumption (mln tonnes)

35.84

36.32

36.61

36.61

0.00%

Exports (mln tonnes)

0.15

0.18

0.27

0.27

0.00%

Balance (mln tonnes)

-2.69

2.22

1.25

1.25

0.00%

(Reporting by Ningwei Qin, Andrew Hayley and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((ningwei.qin@thomsonreuters.com;))

