China retains corn and soybean output forecast - agriculture ministry

By Qin Ningwei and Andrew Hayley

BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - China on Friday left its 2023/24 August corn and soybean output estimate unchanged, despite flooding in the crops' important growing areas in north and northeastern China after typhoon Doksuri brought record-breaking rain.

The corn forecast remained at 282.34 million metric tons, while soybean was at 21.46 million metric tons, the Ministry of Agriculture said.

Though heavy rains caused relatively serious waterlogging in some low-lying corn fields, it also relieved a drought that had been affecting the crop, the ministry said in its monthly China Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE).

The moisture for soybeans in key areas of northeastern China is close to, or even better than usual, and the impact of the floods is relatively small for the crop, the report said.

Key numbers from the CASDE report are below.

2021/2022 2022/23 August Estimate 2023/24 July Forecast 2023/24 August Forecast Percentage change Corn - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage (mln hectares) 43.324 43.07 43.47 43.47 0.00% Output (mln tonnes) 272.55 277.2 282.34 282.34 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 21.89 18 17.5 17.5 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 287.7 290.51 293 293 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) 6.74 4.68 6.83 6.83 0.00% Soybean - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage (mln hectares) 8.4 10.243 10.443 10.443 0.00% Output (mln tonnes) 16.4 20.29 21.46 21.46 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 91.6 95.2 94.22 94.22 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 107.97 112.87 114.14 114.14 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0.1 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) -0.07 2.47 1.39 1.39 0.00% Cotton - crop year Sept-Aug Beginning stocks (mln tonnes) 7.6 7.13 7.13 7.13 0.00% Planted acreage (mln hectares) 3.028 3 2.872 2.872 0.00% Output (mln tonnes) 5.73 5.98 5.78 5.78 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 1.73 1.45 1.85 1.85 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 7.9 7.4 7.71 7.69 -0.26% Exports (mln tonnes) 0.03 0.03 0.01 0.03 200.00% Ending Stocks (mln tonnes) 7.13 7.13 7.03 7.03 0.00% Sugar - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage (mln hectares) 1.263 1.362 1.34 1.34 0.00% Cane 1.122 1.163 1.16 1.16 0.00% Beet 0.141 0.199 0.18 0.18 0.00% Output (mln tonnes) 9.56 8.96 10 10 0.00% Cane sugar 8.7 7.88 8.9 8.9 0.00% Beet sugar 0.86 1.08 1.1 1.1 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 5.33 3.8 5 5 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 15.4 15.6 15.7 15.7 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0.16 0.18 0.14 0.14 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) -0.67 -3.02 -0.84 -0.84 0.00% Edible oils - crop year Oct-Sept Output (mln tonnes) 27.52 30.09 29.7 29.7 0.00% Soybean oil 15.94 17.7 17.71 16.02 -9.54% Rapeseed 5.73 7.38 6.96 6.96 0.00% Peanut oil 3.39 3.33 3.4 3.4 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 5.78 8.63 8.43 8.43 0.00% Palm oil 3.03 4.5 4.5 4.5 0.00% Rapeseed 0.97 1.85 1.5 1.5 0.00% Soybean oil 0.29 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 35.84 36.32 36.61 36.61 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0.15 0.18 0.27 0.27 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) -2.69 2.22 1.25 1.25 0.00% (Reporting by Ningwei Qin, Andrew Hayley and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Sharon Singleton) ((ningwei.qin@thomsonreuters.com;))

