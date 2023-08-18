News & Insights

China resumed beef imports from Republic of South Africa from Aug 17 - Customs

August 18, 2023 — 12:09 am EDT

BEIJING, Aug 18 (Reuters) - China resumed beef imports from the Republic of South Africa on Aug. 17, according to an announcement on Thursday from the country's customs administration.

The announcement said China Customs recognizes the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Western Cape and parts of Limpopo, Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and North West provinces as foot-and-mouth free zones.

