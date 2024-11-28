News & Insights

China Resources & Transportation Group Plans Financial Review

November 28, 2024 — 11:08 pm EST

China Resources & Transportation Group Ltd. (HK:0269) has released an update.

China Resources & Transportation Group Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on December 11, 2024, to review and approve their pending financial results, including audited and unaudited reports spanning from March 2023 to March 2024. The meeting will also discuss the potential payment of a dividend, which could impact investor returns.

