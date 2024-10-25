China Resources Sanjiu Reports Rising Profits Despite Cash Decline

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. (HK:3320) has released an update.

China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co., a subsidiary of China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., reported a significant rise in net profit to RMB 3.24 billion for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, up from RMB 2.69 billion the previous year. Despite this profit boost, the company experienced a decrease in cash and cash equivalents, ending the period with RMB 5.39 billion. Investors are advised to exercise caution as these unaudited financial results may be subject to adjustments.

