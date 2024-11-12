News & Insights

China Resources Power Plans Major Share Subscription

November 12, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

China Resources Power Holdings Co (HK:0836) has released an update.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 2, 2024, to discuss a proposed subscription agreement with Commotra Company Limited for 168,114,000 new shares at HK$19.70 per share. This move seeks shareholder approval for the specific mandate to issue the shares, potentially impacting the company’s stock value and market position.

