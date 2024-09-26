Is China Resources Power Holdings (CRPJY) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. China Resources Power Holdings Co. (CRPJY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

China Resources Power Holdings Co. is one of 105 individual stocks in the Utilities sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. China Resources Power Holdings Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRPJY's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CRPJY has moved about 39% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Utilities sector has returned an average of 17.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, China Resources Power Holdings Co. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Edison International (EIX) is another Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19.6%.

In Edison International's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, China Resources Power Holdings Co. belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, which includes 59 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 21.2% so far this year, so CRPJY is performing better in this area. Edison International is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track China Resources Power Holdings Co. and Edison International. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

China Resources Power Holdings Co. (CRPJY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Edison International (EIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.