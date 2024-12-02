News & Insights

China Resources Power Approves Major Share Issuance

December 02, 2024 — 06:46 am EST

China Resources Power Holdings Co (HK:0836) has released an update.

China Resources Power Holdings Co has successfully passed a resolution at their recent extraordinary general meeting, approving a subscription agreement for the issuance of 168,114,000 new shares to Commotra Company Limited at HK$19.70 per share. The approval came with over 94% of shareholder votes in favor, granting the company’s directors a specific mandate to carry out the share issuance. This move is expected to strengthen China Resources Power’s financial position and expand its investment capabilities.

