China Resources Power Approves Major Share Issuance

China Resources Power Holdings Co has successfully passed a resolution at their recent extraordinary general meeting, approving a subscription agreement for the issuance of 168,114,000 new shares to Commotra Company Limited at HK$19.70 per share. The approval came with over 94% of shareholder votes in favor, granting the company’s directors a specific mandate to carry out the share issuance. This move is expected to strengthen China Resources Power’s financial position and expand its investment capabilities.

