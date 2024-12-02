China Resources Power Approves Major Share Issuance

China Resources Power Holdings Co (HK:0836) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
China Resources Power Holdings Co has successfully passed a resolution at their recent extraordinary general meeting, approving a subscription agreement for the issuance of 168,114,000 new shares to Commotra Company Limited at HK$19.70 per share. The approval came with over 94% of shareholder votes in favor, granting the company’s directors a specific mandate to carry out the share issuance. This move is expected to strengthen China Resources Power’s financial position and expand its investment capabilities.
For further insights into HK:0836 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.