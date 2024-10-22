News & Insights

Stocks
CRPJF

China Resources Power Announces Share Placement and Subscription

October 22, 2024 — 08:40 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Resources Power Holdings Co (HK:0836) has released an update.

China Resources Power Holdings Co has announced the placement of new shares, representing approximately 4.13% of its existing share capital, at a discounted price of HK$19.70 per share. The estimated net proceeds from this placement are around HK$3,886.63 million. Additionally, the company has entered into a subscription agreement for 168,114,000 new shares at the same price per share.

For further insights into HK:0836 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRPJF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.