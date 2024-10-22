China Resources Power Announces Share Placement and Subscription

China Resources Power Holdings Co (HK:0836) has released an update.

China Resources Power Holdings Co has announced the placement of new shares, representing approximately 4.13% of its existing share capital, at a discounted price of HK$19.70 per share. The estimated net proceeds from this placement are around HK$3,886.63 million. Additionally, the company has entered into a subscription agreement for 168,114,000 new shares at the same price per share.

