China Resources Pharmaceutical Group (3320) Price Target Increased by 10.39% to 8.07

The average one-year price target for China Resources Pharmaceutical Group (3320) has been revised to 8.07 / share. This is an increase of 10.39% from the prior estimate of 7.31 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.00 to a high of 10.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.67% from the latest reported closing price of 7.94 / share.

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Maintains 2.02% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.02%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.45%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Resources Pharmaceutical Group. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 66.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3320 is 0.18%, a decrease of 14.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.01% to 188,229K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,422K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,312K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3320 by 7.92% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,069K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,230K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3320 by 5.55% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 16,186K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 12,648K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,170K shares, representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3320 by 2.20% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 9,021K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,374K shares, representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3320 by 4.36% over the last quarter.

