China Resources Pharmaceutical Completes Green Cross HK Acquisition

November 06, 2024 — 05:41 am EST

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. (HK:3320) has released an update.

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. has successfully completed the acquisition of Green Cross HK, marking a significant expansion for its subsidiary, CR Boya Bio-pharmaceutical. The acquisition, now finalized, positions Green Cross HK as a wholly-owned subsidiary of CR Boya Bio-pharmaceutical, enhancing the group’s footprint in the biopharmaceutical sector.

