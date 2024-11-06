China Resources Pharmaceutical Completes Green Cross HK Acquisition

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. (HK:3320) has released an update.
China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. has successfully completed the acquisition of Green Cross HK, marking a significant expansion for its subsidiary, CR Boya Bio-pharmaceutical. The acquisition, now finalized, positions Green Cross HK as a wholly-owned subsidiary of CR Boya Bio-pharmaceutical, enhancing the group’s footprint in the biopharmaceutical sector.
