China Resources Pharma Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. has announced the successful passing of all resolutions during its annual general meeting on May 30, 2024. Shareholders approved the financial statements, agreed to a final dividend of RMB0.154 per share, and re-elected all directors with strong majority votes. Additionally, KPMG was re-appointed as the auditor, and the board was authorized to buy back shares and issue new shares.

