China Resources Medical Signs New Beijing Office Leases

China Resources Medical Holdings Co. recently announced that its subsidiaries have entered into new lease agreements with CR Land Hongjing Fengtai Branch for office space in Beijing’s Fengtai District. These agreements, which involve connected transactions due to shared corporate control, will result in the recognition of right-of-use assets estimated at RMB 6.28 million in the company’s financial statements. The transactions fall within reporting requirements but do not necessitate shareholder approval.

