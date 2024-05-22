News & Insights

China Resources Land Updates AGM Agenda

May 22, 2024 — 06:40 pm EDT

China Resources Land (HK:1109) has released an update.

China Resources Land Limited has announced a supplementary notice to its previously dated AGM Notice, indicating an update to the election of Mr. Wei Chenglin as a director. The AGM is scheduled to take place at the Hotel Kapok Shenzhen Bay on June 7, 2024. Shareholders are provided with a revised proxy form and are advised on procedures in case of severe weather on the meeting day.

