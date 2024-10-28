China Resources Land Unveils Board Leadership Structure

China Resources Land (HK:1109) has released an update.

China Resources Land Limited has announced its list of directors, highlighting the roles and functions of its executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The board features key figures such as Li Xin as Chairman and Zhang Dawei as Vice Chairman, overseeing various committees like Audit, Remuneration, and Corporate Governance. This announcement provides insight into the leadership structure guiding the company’s strategic and operational decisions.

