China Resources Land Secures Major Shenzhen Land Deal

China Resources Land (HK:1109) has released an update.
China Resources Land has secured a significant land deal in Shenzhen, winning a joint bid with COD for land use rights valued at RMB18,512 million. The acquisition, intended for residential and commercial development, marks a strategic expansion in the Yue Hai Subdistrict. This transaction underscores the company’s growing influence in the real estate sector.
