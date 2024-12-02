News & Insights

China Resources Land Secures Major Shenzhen Land Deal

December 02, 2024 — 10:20 am EST

China Resources Land (HK:1109) has released an update.

China Resources Land has secured a significant land deal in Shenzhen, winning a joint bid with COD for land use rights valued at RMB18,512 million. The acquisition, intended for residential and commercial development, marks a strategic expansion in the Yue Hai Subdistrict. This transaction underscores the company’s growing influence in the real estate sector.

