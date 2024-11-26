News & Insights

Stocks
CRBJF

China Resources Land Secures CNH1 Billion Loan

November 26, 2024 — 04:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Resources Land (HK:1109) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Resources Land has secured a CNH1 billion sustainability-linked loan facility with a three-year term. The agreement necessitates that China Resources Holdings maintains a minimum 35% shareholding in the company to prevent default. This development highlights the company’s commitment to sustainability and strategic financial planning.

For further insights into HK:1109 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRBJF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.