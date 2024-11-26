China Resources Land Secures CNH1 Billion Loan

China Resources Land (HK:1109) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Resources Land has secured a CNH1 billion sustainability-linked loan facility with a three-year term. The agreement necessitates that China Resources Holdings maintains a minimum 35% shareholding in the company to prevent default. This development highlights the company’s commitment to sustainability and strategic financial planning.

For further insights into HK:1109 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.