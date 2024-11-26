China Resources Land Secures CNH1 Billion Loan

China Resources Land (HK:1109) has released an update.
China Resources Land has secured a CNH1 billion sustainability-linked loan facility with a three-year term. The agreement necessitates that China Resources Holdings maintains a minimum 35% shareholding in the company to prevent default. This development highlights the company’s commitment to sustainability and strategic financial planning.
