CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD HKD.1 (HKEX:1193) Price Target Decreased by 6.51% to 32.46

The average one-year price target for CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD HKD.1 (HKEX:1193) has been revised to 32.46 / share. This is an decrease of 6.51% from the prior estimate of 34.72 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.59% from the latest reported closing price of 22.45 / share.

CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD HKD.1 Maintains 4.68% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.68%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 198 funds or institutions reporting positions in CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD HKD.1. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1193 is 0.30%, a decrease of 15.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.32% to 326,444K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 54,235K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,172K shares, representing a decrease of 9.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1193 by 29.96% over the last quarter.

PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 19,620K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,194K shares, representing an increase of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1193 by 16.94% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 16,642K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,710K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1193 by 6.89% over the last quarter.

MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A holds 15,694K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,744K shares, representing an increase of 18.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1193 by 9.10% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 14,908K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,791K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1193 by 23.23% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.